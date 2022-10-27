MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC WILL NOT BROADCAST THE UPCOMING SOWETO MARATHON DUE TO EXCLUSIVE SUPERSPORT RIGHTS DEAL

Johannesburg – Thursday, 27 October 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will not broadcast the upcoming Soweto Marathon (the Race) on 6 November 2022 as planned. The Corporation was once again deprived of securing the broadcast rights due to the continuous anti-competitive behaviour of broadcasting competitor (SuperSport) and sports rights holder, Athletics South Africa (ASA). The parties negotiated for exclusive rights, which inhibits universal access to the Race as SuperSport’s broadcasting footprint and reach is limited.

This conduct has barred the SABC from competing effectively in the market of broadcasting premium sports events. Moreover, this behaviour has, in most instances, allowed competitors or private broadcasters to acquire sports rights, leaving the SABC with no choice but to sub-licensing the sports rights at exorbitant sub-licensing fees.

In July 2022, the SABC lodged a complaint with the Competition Commission to address the alleged anti-competitive conduct of competitors concerning sports events broadcasting and, in particular, the acquisition of exclusive Broadcast Rights to premium sports events in South Africa. The Corporation is optimistic that this process will be concluded and enable a fair and level ground for all.

The SABC remains committed to broadcasting sports of national interest.

