MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC UNBLOCKS MS MAGOPENI AND INVESTIGATES FACTS SURROUNDING THE INCIDENT

Johannesburg – Tuesday 31 May 2022 – The SABC has learnt that former Group Executive News, Ms. Phathiswa Magopeni, was last night blocked from the SABC News Twitter page. The SABC has no policy authorising any employee to block users from the public broadcaster’s accounts or platforms.

The SABC wishes to state for the record that it has not issued any directive to block Ms. Magopeni from its platforms. Upon learning of this unfortunate incident, the corporation immediately unblocked its former employee.

Furthermore, the SABC has reached out to Ms. Magopeni, explaining the facts of the matter and profusely apologised for this unfortunate incident.

The matter is currently under investigation as this account is managed by multiple individuals within the News Division. Following the investigation, the SABC will institute the consequence management process as this conduct is contrary to its policies.

ENDS

