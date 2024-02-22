MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT

Johannesburg – Thursday, 22 February 2024 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted with concern the incorrect reports in the media, which claim that veteran broadcaster Mr Thuso Motaung has been dismissed from Lesedi FM. The reports further claim that Mrs Mamontha Motaung is suspended or dismissed from the SABC.

The SABC is disappointed at this irresponsible and sensational reporting by various media publications and would like to set the record straight. Mr Thuso Motaung has been temporarily unscheduled for operational reasons and will be back on his programme after two weeks. Mrs Mamontha Motaung is also not dismissed nor is she suspended as it has been falsely reported.

The SABC would like to reiterate that whilst the Corporation is accountable to the public on various corporate issues, it is imperative to note that it will not discuss any matters pertaining to the employer-employee relationship in the media and public space.

