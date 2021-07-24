MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC SENDS CONDOLENCES TO THE AMANKWA FAMILY

Johannesburg, Saturday, 24 July 2021– The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is saddened by the passing of Mr. Coudjoe Amankwa. Mr. Amankwa worked for the SABC as a Sports Analyst and participated in some of the major sporting events including FIFA World Cup, Confederation of African Football and many Premier Soccer League matches.

He was devoted to the Corporation and served diligently by always providing a wealth of knowledge and expertise in his field of work.

The General Manager for SABC Sport, Mr. Gary Rathbone stated that “I would like to pay tribute to a person who was not only extremely knowledgeable about football on our continent, but who was courageous, never afraid to speak his mind and always warm-hearted and larger than life. Having known and worked with Coudjoe since the early 2000s, I considered him a friend as much as a colleague, and will miss his presence in our world of sport immensely”.

SABC Management and staff would like to send heartfelt condolences to the Amankwa family and friends.

