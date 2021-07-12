MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC SADDENED AT THE PASSING OF ITS FORMER BOARD CHAIRPERSON DR. BEN NGUBANE

Johannesburg – Monday, 12 July 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has learnt with sadness of the passing away of its former Board Chairperson, Dr. Ben Ngubane.

Dr. Ngubane was appointed as Board Chairperson on 10 January 2010 and he resigned from the organisation on 8 March 2013. Under his tenure the SABC delivered on its public mandate with one of its biggest achievements being the official broadcaster of the historic 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The SABC would like to thank him for his immense contribution and would like to send heartfelt condolences to the Ngubane family.

