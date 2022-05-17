MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC RESPONDS TO THE ALLEGED CRIMINAL CASE AGAINST MS SBONGI NGCOBO

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted media enquiries relating to the allegations of a criminal court case against Ukhozi FM Business Manager Ms. Sbongi Ngcobo by a certain production house.

The SABC would like to clearly state that the Corporation bears no knowledge of such a case, as the matter has not been brought to the SABC’s attention. In a case where law enforcement authorities approach the SABC, the Corporation will respond accordingly.

In terms of the allegations levelled against Ms Ngcobo, the SABC would like to publicly state that the allegations are baseless, untrue and seek to damage her personal and professional reputation.

