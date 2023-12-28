MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC RESPONDS TO THE ALLEGATIONS MADE AGAINST UKHOZI FM BUSINESS MANAGER

Johannesburg – Thursday, 28 December 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted a social media post purporting to be a media enquiry with a set of statements or questions relating to Ukhozi FM Business Manager.

There are various allegations which have been made and some are personal in nature, and others would require the Corporation to look into, should there be any evidence available to prove the allegations.

It must also be noted that the allegations come at a time when most of the SABC’s radio stations are implementing their song of the year campaigns, and the Corporation has recently noted with concern, the continued pattern of trying to disrupt and devalue some of the campaigns. SABC Radio management is proud of Ukhozi FM’s ability to push through the obstacles and always deliver a successful campaign that not only builds audiences, but secures revenue for the corporation.

The SABC would like to assure the public and relevant stakeholders that the song of the year campaigns on all the participating radio stations are subject to stringent criteria setting processes and sound measures have been put in place for the counting of the votes and announcement of the winners. Ukhozi FM is no exception and has complied with all SABC governance processes.

