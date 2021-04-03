MEDIA STATEMENT-THE SABC REFUTES CWU STATEMENT AS IT HAS SUCCESSFULLY MOVED INTO THE NEW STRUCTURE

Johannesburg – Saturday 3 April 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted with concern the alarmist allegations by CWU that the SABC is on the brink of collapse. The SABC would like to reassure South Africans that it has successfully moved into its new structure. The interruption to its broadcasts on Thursday was as a result of power supply issues from City Power.

The SABC has put in place mitigating plans to ensure continuity in broadcasting on all its platforms and remains fully committed to fulfilling its mandate of informing, educating and entertaining the public.

