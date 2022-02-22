MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC REFUTES ALLEGATIONS OF DESTROYING RECORDINGS OF MS MAGOPENI’S DISCIPLINARY HEARING

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 22 February 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) notes with concern the media reports claiming that the Corporation has destroyed the recordings of the disciplinary hearing of Ms Phathiswa Magopeni. The SABC categorically refutes these misleading allegations with the contempt they deserve.

As the public is aware, the proceedings were broadcast publicly and the recordings of the three-day disciplinary hearing, are available on YouTube for anyone to access – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4SlrhNnhVU&t=2s; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9nRi-PoZCo; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAbhziv5jKM

