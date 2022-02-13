MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC REFUTES ALLEGATIONS MADE IN TODAY’S CITY PRESS ARTICLE TITLED “SABC WANTED TO MOVE TO GCIS OFFICES IN PRETORIA”

Johannesburg – Sunday, 13 February 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to categorically refute the misinformation contained in an alarmist article published in today’s City Press newspaper titled ‘SABC wanted to move to GCIS offices in Pretoria’. This article was published despite the SABC clarifying that the relocation of its News service from the current location in Tshwane was explored but this did not include considering the GCIS premises. The emphasis made in the article on the alleged move to GCIS seeks to create potential political interference.

The Corporation would like to reiterate that there is, nor has ever been a plan to relocate to the GCIS offices.

The SABC remains committed to providing impartial and independent public service content to millions of South Africans.

Ends

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

NtuliGM@sabc.co.za|T. 011 714 3311|C. 071 877 0513