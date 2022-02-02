MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC MOURNS THE PASSING OF THE VETERAN BROADCASTER, MR. DUMILE MATEZA

Johannesburg-Wednesday, 02 February 2022-The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is saddened by the passing of the veteran broadcaster, Mr. Dumile Mateza.

The broadcaster extraordinaire joined the public service broadcaster in the early 1980s and served the Corporation with diligence as an Independent Contractor until the end of his tenure in 2018. His versitality and multilinguistic skills made him a perfect fit for both SABC television and radio platforms. One of the most memorable highlights of his broadcasting career was commentating the 1995 Rugby World Cup matches in Afrikaans.

His in-depth knowledge of sport broadcasting and the ability to relate to the diverse sport audiences, made him one of the most enchanting sports commentators in the South African broadcasting industry

He also had a great interest in News and Current Affairs which cemented his immense contribution to the delivery of the SABC’s public mandate of informing, educating and entertaining the South African citizenry.

Mr. Mateza has left an indelible mark in the industry and his legacy will serve as a motivation and inspiration to upcoming sports broadcasters.

SABC Sport will pay tribute to Mr Dumile Mateza from tonight on #SportsNightLive with Andile Ncube, on Radio 2000 at 18h00 and on The Ultimate Sport Show with Thomas Mlambo on Metro FM at the same time. Viewers can also look forward to a dedicated show on Sunday, 6 February 2022 from 14:30 – 17:30 on SABC 1 titled A Tribute To Dumile Mateza under the theme “Celebrating the life of the sports encyclopaedia.

The SABC Board, management, and staff, extends its heartfelt condolences to the Mateza family and friends.

Ends

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing) NtuliGM@sabc.co.za|T. 011 714 3311|C. 071 877 0513