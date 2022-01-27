MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC MOURNS THE PASSING OF THE LEGENDARY WINNIE MAHLANGU

Johannesburg – Thursday, 27 January 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to express its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and followers of Ms Winnie Mahlangu.

Ms. Mahlangu who was affectionately known as Mafungwase, joined the public service broadcaster as the first black female broadcaster at the erstwhile Radio Bantu in 1962. She was well known for her warm nature, her meaningful influence to the station as well as her contribution to empowerment of female counterparts in the industry. She retired from the Corporation in 1993.

In her honour and for a continued involvement beyond her tenure at the SABC, Ukhozi fm launched the Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search as part of women’s month commemorations in 2020. This annual competition has begun to unearth new female radio talent and is set to open more doors to many other inspiring female radio broadcasters.

Ms Mahlangu also received The Order of Ikhamanga in Silver from the Presidency, for her role in the growth of listenership of the biggest radio station in the country – former Radio Zulu – and her unmatched contribution to the field of broadcasting.

May her soul rest in peace.

Ends

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing) NtuliGM@sabc.co.za|T. 011 714 3311|C. 071 877 0513