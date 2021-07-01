MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC IS SADDENED BY THE PASSING OF ACTOR MUTODI NESHEHE

Johannesburg, 2nd July 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has learnt with sadness of the untimely passing of actor and businessman, Mutodi Neshehe on Thursday, 1 July 2021.

Mr Neshehe was a well-known face to SABC2 viewers for his role as Ndalamo Mukwevho on the popular soapie Muvhango. Other SABC TV productions that he appeared on are Skwizas, 7de Laan, Generations The Legacy and Mamello.

He also featured in the season 4 of a dancing competition Strictly Come Dancing which was broadcast on SABC2 in 2008. The SABC sends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and industry colleagues of Mr. Mutodi Neshehe.

Mr. Neshehe will be missed for his professionalism, dedication, and commitment to the craft.

