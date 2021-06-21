MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC IS SADDENED BY THE PASSING OF ACTOR LUZUKO NTELEKO

Johannesburg, 22nd June 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has learned with sadness of the untimely passing of actor Luzuko Nteleko on Monday 21st June 2021 at the age of 36.

Mr. Nteleko appeared in several SABC productions such as Muvhango, Gauteng Maboneng, Isidingo, Keeping Score, Mfolozi Street, Streets of Mangaung, and Zone 14.

In joining the industry in mourning the loss of another talented actor the SABC sends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and industry colleagues of actor Luzuko Nteleko.

Mr. Nteleko will be missed dearly for his dedication and commitment to the craft.

