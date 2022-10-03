MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC IS HONOURED AT THE UN’S MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF AFRICAN DESCENT (MIPAD) AWARDS CEREMONY IN NEW YORK

Johannesburg – Monday, 3 October 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has been recognized for excellence in telling the African story at the annual Most Influential People of African Decent (MIPAD) Global Recognition awards in New York. The SABC programme The Fullview and its LOVE and KZN floods broadcasts were honored in the Hall of Fame category for their positive contribution and impact on the lives of citizens.

SABC News presenter Ms. Bongiwe Zwane was named in the Most Influential 100 Under 40 list for 2022. In addition, Ms. Megan Lubke received the Hall of Fame Award as Executive Producer in primetime, for The Fullview. The MIPAD Recognition and Awards Ceremony honors outstanding personalities and high achievers of African descent from around the world by uncovering their stories of excellence and their resultant positive contribution.

This is the first time that the SABC has been bestowed this prestigious honor.

SABC News remains committed to excellence in delivering independent and impartial editorial content to the nation and the continent.

Ends

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

NtuliGM@sabc.co.za|T. 011 714 3311|C. 071 877 0513