MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC DISTANCES ITSELF FROM THE FAKE MEDIA STATEMENT ON RADIO LICENCES

Johannesburg – Monday, 08 May 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to alert the public of a fake media statement which is circulating on various social media platforms titled “INTRODUCTION OF RADIO LICENCES AS PART SABC’S DRIVE TO GENERATE REVENUE”.

The SABC has not issued any media statement making such public pronouncements regarding licences for car radios.

