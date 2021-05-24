MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC CONGRATULATES ALL ITS WINNERS AT THIS YEAR’S SAFTA AWARDS

Johannesburg, 24 May 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation would like to congratulate its television platform winners of this year’s South African Film and Television Awards that were broadcast simultaneously on S3 and Mzansi Magic on Saturday the 22nd of May 2021.

We congratulate Entle Bizana , who presents a youth programme, Hectic on 3, weekdays at 4pm on S3, for winning the TV Presenter of the Year Award for two years in the row, as voted by the public.

Mothusi Magano scored the award for Best Supporting Actor- TV Soap, for his sterling performance as Tumishang Maisela on Skeem Saam on SABC1. Commissioned for SABC2 for the first-time last year, The Riviera received 7 nominations and proudly walked away with the award for Best Achievement in Directing – TV Comedy and Best TV Comedy. Congratulations to The Community Media Trust.

The Best Lifestyle Programme category saw SABC1’ Come Again win the award, congratulations to Tshedza Media and a special acknowledgement to the late producer, Takalani Mulaudzi , who sadly passed away last month.

SABC2’s children’s programme Takalani Sesame won The Best Children’s Programme, and Pale Ya Koša won The Best Docu-reality Show. Well done to Ochre Media for producing the best quality children’s programme and Full Circle Production for winning the best docu-reality show.

Also produced by Ochre Media, SABC3’s Made in Africa won The Best Educational Programme Award.

Congratulations to all the deserving winners of this year’s awards and thank you to the public for voting in the Television Presenter of the Year award which saw Hectic on 3’s Entle Bizana retain the crown.

