MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC COMMEMORATES THE 12TH EDITION OF WORLD RADIO DAY

Johannesburg – Sunday, 12 February 2023-The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is set to join the rest of the world in commemorating the 12th edition of World radio day on Monday, 13 February 2023. World Radio day has been celebrated since 2012 to re-emphasise the pivotal role radio plays as a primary platform to public information relating to political, economic and societal topics aimed at empowering the society.

This year’s World radio day is celebrated under the UNESCO theme ‘Radio and Peace’. SABC Radio portfolio has lined up thought-provoking content including panel discussions, interviews, on-air promos and other programming formats on digital platforms to discuss radio’s capabilities to advocate for peacebuilding in many communities.

Targeted discussions will focus on how radio since its inception played a pivotal role in changing peoples’ lives in various parts of the world. The discussions will specifically look into how radio when required steadily became a pillar for conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

SAfm will host a panel discussion live from 10h00 -11h45 on ‘The Talking Point with Oliver Dickson’. The panel will include industry experts that will discuss the role of radio under the theme “Radio and Peace”. In addition, Channel Africa will host various discussions focusing on the impact of war and the responsibility of media as well as media’s role in peace-keeping missions.

Munghana Lonene FM will use its midday show, ‘Dzumba na Mina’ from 13h30 until 15h00 to simulcast with Radio Mozambique for 15 minutes to discuss how radio broadcasting has evolved in the two countries. 5FM will use its “Get around the world with 5FM’s Big 2023 Energy” campaign to encourage listeners from across the country, and around the globe to share videos and voice notes, indicating where in the world they are while showing their surroundings and spreading the ‘Big 2023 energy’ as part of 5FM’s initiatives for World Radio Day.

The SABC’s television programme, Daily Thetha on SABC 1 will feature SABC’s Group Executive for Radio, Ms. Nada Wotshela and some of the SABC Radio Business Managers to reiterate the importance of radio and its relevance in modern day society.

On this important day, Good Hope FM will unveil something new and exciting for the listeners and advertisers. The goal for this exercise is to identify the experiences, concerns, hopes and dreams that resonate with its audiences.

The Group Executive for SABC Radio, Ms. Nada Wotshela said “there is nothing as fulfilling as knowing that at the end of each day the great efforts put in by men and women behind our radio products have contributed meaningfully to the society. Radio has proven that no amount of technological advancements can rattle its relevance, it has become such an irreplaceable and essential platform to access important news for the citizens. We have witnessed how it has broken the barriers in the far-flung rural areas where socio-economic conditions limit a plethora of other broadcasting platforms and became the only source of information during the occurrences of protests and natural disasters.

“The theme this year was well-thought considering how many communities have been empowered with educational content that has in many instances saved their lives and enabled them to make life changing decisions during any kind of conflict affecting their immediate communities, the country, the African continent and across the globe.

Radio continues to play an important role in educating, informing and entertaining millions of the SABC audiences.

Tune into other SABC Radio stations and follow their digital platforms for all the great discussions relating to World Radio Day.

ENDS

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590