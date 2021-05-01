MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC CLARIFIES THE ALLEGATION OF NON-PAYMENT OF SOME EMPLOYEES’ SALARIES AND SEVERANCE PACKAGES

Johannesburg-Saturday, 01 May 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted allegations through various media reports stating that the Corporation is unable to pay some of its employees’ salaries and severance packages due to financial difficulties. The SABC can confirm that it has paid the salaries of its employees. The process of paying severance packages has begun and is anticipated to be concluded shortly with the majority of the payments having already taken place.

The SABC would like to categorically refute the allegation that it is not able to pay the salaries of its employees. The Corporation has a comprehensive and established cash management process in place that is aligned with best practice. The Corporation is able to meet all its obligations when due and has in fact embarked on an infrastructure renewal programme, as well as significant investment in fresh and compelling content.

The Corporation has further managed to recover ground lost as a result of the pandemic and the state of disaster, and revenue generation is back at levels of a year ago, and showing strong growth, supported by the majority of our platforms that are meeting and exceeding financial targets.

It must be noted that these rumours are unfounded and fake, and no doubt spread with malicious intent and designed to discredit the Corporation as the SABC has significantly reduced its salary bill and has begun to witness substantial improvement in revenue generation to assist the organisation to be self-sustaining.

The SABC remains on track to achieve financial sustainability and will continue to fulfil its public mandate of educating, entertaining and informing the nation for generations to come.

