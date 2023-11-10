MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC CANCELS ‘SABC HALF MARATHON’

Gqeberha – Friday, 10 November 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), would like to announce that the Corporation had to make the difficult decision to cancel the inaugural ‘SABC Half Marathon’, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, 18 November 2023, in Gqeberha Eastern Cape.

The marathon was in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and hosted by Vukani Multi Sports Club.

The decision follows extensive consultation process with various other key stakeholders on the planned event and due to competing national priorities, one of them being the Voter registration weekend, which would have put a tremendous strain on the municipality’s safety and emergency resources, the SABC saw it fit to cancel this year’s edition.

The Corporation is looking forward to an exciting relaunch of the SABC Half Marathon next year.

The organisation would like to thank the runners and participants who had already registered for the half marathon and apologises for the inconvenience caused. The Corporation will ensure that all the registered entries are duly refunded.

Ms Ayanda Makaula, the SABC’s Eastern Cape Regional Operations Manager said, “The decision to cancel the event is regrettable and we know that many people were looking forward to the inaugural ‘SABC Half Marathon’ and we truly apologise for the cancellation. This decision was also made in the interest of the public and we look forward to hosting a world-class half marathon event, which will have maximum impact in the near future”.

The following refund process has been put in place:

Online credit card and EFT entries refunds will be processed from Friday, 24 November 2024.

Manual entries refunds will be done at Brian Bands Sports from Monday, 13 November 2023.

