MEDIA STATEMENT | The SABC Board Responds to Defamatory Message

Johannesburg – Thursday, 18 November 2021 – The SABC has noted with great concern that a defamatory message about one of its Board members, Mr. Michael Markovitz, is being shared on Twitter, WhatsApp and other platforms.

These defamatory posts about Mr. Markovitz imply that the SABC Board has a weak governance framework and may have been derelict in its oversight function. The Board assures the public that the SABC has turned the corner in so far as corporate governance is concerned.

Mr. Markovitz has assured the Board that the allegations about him are baseless. As no credible and/or factual information has been provided to the contrary, the Board has no reason to doubt his bona fides and fiduciary commitment to the SABC.

Mr. Markovitz is currently taking legal advice about any further action that may be taken.”

Issued by: The SABC Board