MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC BIDS FAREWELL TO ITS GROUP CEO MADODA MXAKWE

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 20 June 2023-The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) bids farewell to its Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mr. Madoda Mxakwe.

Mr. Mxakwe’s five-year tenure comes to an end on 30 June 2023, the first SABC Group Chief Executive Officer to complete his contract in over 15 years. Appointed in July 2018, Mr. Mxakwe joined the SABC at a time when it was facing governance failures, corruption, gross mismanagement, and a crippling financial situation.

Over the past five years, Mr. Mxakwe and the Management team worked closely with all employees and the Board to reverse the dire situation, setting the public broadcaster on a recovery path and rebuilding its credibility. Although the financial sustainability challenges still persist, the SABC stabilized under his leadership.

The SABC Board, on behalf of all the SABC’s internal stakeholders, would like to thank Mr. Mxakwe for his significant contribution to SABC and South Africa and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

