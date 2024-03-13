MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SABC AND UKHOZI FM MOURNS THE PASSING OF BHEKA ‘BEEKAY’ MCHUNU

Durban, South Africa – March 13, 2024 -The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Ukhozi FM are saddened by the passing of Bheka ‘Beekay’ Mchunu, who passed on March 12, 2024. Beekay, as he was affectionately known, was a cherished member of the SABC family and a beloved co-host of one of Ukhozi FM’s most prominent show, “Sigiya Ngengoma”.

Throughout his tenure on the airwaves, Beekay’s vibrant personality and unwavering passion for music brought joy to countless listeners. He joined Ukhozi FM in 2011 and worked on various shows like Sibhukuda Kwesimanzonzo; Sithakela Isizwe; Kanye Nawe, Itende Lomcimbi as well as Sigiya Ngengoma. His presence was not only felt through the waves but also within the hearts of those who tuned in, making him an indispensable part of the Ukhozi FM family.

The SABC and Ukhozi FM would like to send heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and fans.

The details of the memorial and funeral services will be communicated in due course.

