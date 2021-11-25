MEDIA STATEMENT | THE PUBLIC BROADCASTER REJECTS THE SCAPEGOATING OF SABC NEWS

Johannesburg – Thursday, 25 November 2021 – The SABC notes with concern the allegations by Minister Fikile Mbalula that the SABC’s coverage of the local government elections was to blame for low voter turnout and the ANC’s poor performance in several municipalities and metros. Minister Mbalula has also personalised the matter by unacceptably singling out and criticising SABC Group Executive of News and Current Affairs, Ms Phathiswa Magopeni.

The ANC has not submitted any written evidence to substantiate these allegations. SABC management believes that SABC News covered these elections in line with its Editorial Policies and ICASA’s election regulations. SABC management therefore rejects Minister Mbalula’s allegations in the strongest terms.

The public broadcaster believes that this scapegoating of SABC News is unacceptable and disrespects the SABC’s role as an independent public broadcaster fulfilling its constitutional duty.

The SABC reiterates that should any political party have a complaint about any aspects of the SABC’s coverage they are encouraged to follow the established regulatory avenues available.

