MEDIA STATEMENT | THE 2023 SOUTH AFRICAN RECONCILIATION BAROMETER SURVEY SHOWS THAT THE SABC LEADS THE PACK IN INSTITUTIONS THAT THE PUBLIC HAS CONFIDENCE IN

Johannesburg – Saturday, 16 December 2023 – As South Africans commemorate the National Day of Reconciliation today, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) welcomes the 2023 findings of the South African Reconciliation Barometer (Barometer) survey, indicating that 57% of South African citizens have confidence in the Public Broadcaster. The Barometer, which is a nationally representative public opinion survey conducted by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR), placed the SABC at the top of all Public Institutions which citizens have confidence in. The institutions included in the survey are assessed on their role in ensuring that justice and reconciliation are achieved through their various services offered to the public. The SABC, as a public service broadcaster, plays a major role in contributing to social change by raising awareness and educating citizens about their rights and restoring their dignity through diverse programming.

The SABC’s Acting Group Chief Executive Officer (AGCEO), Mr. Lungile Binza stated that “we are very thrilled about this news, and we would like to thank the millions of South African citizens who consistently tune into our platforms. This accolade is an indication of the continuous efforts and strategies to attract and retain audiences, as well as ensure that all our stakeholders’ needs are catered for”.

Mr. Binza added that “this achievement demonstrates our commitment to consistently provide quality programming and content delivery. It is a clear affirmation that our brands remain relevant in a fragmented media landscape and continue to serve as the legitimate source of information that the South African citizens have confidence in. It is also more encouraging as we are approaching the national elections and this boosts the morale of our employees”.

The SABC joins the nation in commemorating the National Day of Reconciliation and remains committed in delivering its public service mandate by serving the millions of South African citizens.

