MEDIA STATEMENT | TEBOGO “PROVERB” THEKISHO AND LUTHANDO “LOOTLOVE” SHOSHA TO HOST THE METRO FM MUSIC AWARDS 2024

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 16 April 2024 – METRO FM is excited to announce Tebogo “Proverb” Thekisho and Luthando “Lootlove” Shosha as the main hosts for the upcoming METRO FM Music Awards 2024 (MMA24). The awards are taking place on Saturday, 27 April 2024 at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Proverb says, “It is an honor to host the METRO FM Awards 2024. The SA music scene is constantly filled with rich, vibrant stories of our ever resilient and evolving country and the nominated artists are testament to this.”

Luthando Loot Love Shosha will bring a distinct flair to the program, as the radio and television presenter recently returned to METRO FM to co-host ‘The Touchdown’ with Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe.

Luthando “Lootlove” Shosha says, “I’m thrilled and deeply honored to be hosting the 2024 edition of the METRO FM Music Awards. It’s also a monumental career moment, as I step into the role of hosting my first awards ceremony. I’m eager to bring joy, laughter, and unforgettable moments to the awards show, alongside Proverb. Here is to creating magic together on screen. ‘Black To The Future’, indeed!”

The station has lined up a dynamic team to hold down the entire awards night. TV personality and co-host of ‘The Penthouse Sessions’, Lamiez Holworthy and 5FM’s Afternoon Drive presenter Zanele Potelwa, will co-host and capture all the winners thrill from the ‘Green Room’.

The ‘Best Mornings’ host DJ Sabby and SABC 1 presenter, Nomalanga Shozi will bring all the action from the Motsepe Foundation sponsored ‘Black Carpet.

This year’s event takes place against the backdrop of 30 years of South Africa’s democracy. The station is honoring this with the theme ‘Black To The Future’, which is a celebration of the achievements and contributions of black artists in the music industry.

Kina Nhlengethwa, METRO FM’s Business Manager states, “SA music is thriving, attracting new audiences globally and inspiring black excellence. It was only fitting that this year’s theme be carried by some of the industry’s best presenters, who bring a wealth of knowledge about diverse facets of the SA arts and entertainment scene.”

The awards will be broadcast live on SABC 1 and streaming service SABC Plus, at 20:00.

The METRO FM Awards 2024 are hosted by the Mpumalanga Provincial Government, and proudly sponsored by Motsepe Foundation. In an effort to add more value to the awards, each category will receive R50 000 and the Song of the Year winner will walk away with R150 000, courtesy of the Motsepe Foundation. In addition, Santam is sponsoring the Best New Artist category.

Voting lines remain open and listeners can vote on*120*45787# with USSD rates charged at R1.50 per minute. T’s and C’s apply.

Tickets for all METRO FM Music Awards 2024 official events are available on Computicket. General Admission is currently selling at R300 and Golden Circle at R800.

Metro FM Official Events Program

Date and Time Event Location Friday, 26 April 2024 18:00 Pre-Party The Prestige Lifestyle Grand Saturday, 27 April 2024 18:30 Award ceremony and MMA 24 Festival Mbombela Stadium Sunday, 28 April 2024 12:30 METRO FM Love Movement Lowveld National Botanical Garden

