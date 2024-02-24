MEDIA STATEMENT | STATION LAUNCHES ‘PHALAPHALA FM TSHIVENDA MUSIC AWARDS’ 2024 EDITION

Thohoyandou – Saturday, 24 February 2024 – In celebration and promotion of culture, heritage and language through music, Phalaphala FM a South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) radio station, has launched the 2024 edition of the ‘Phalaphala FM Tshivenda Music Awards’ which are the station’s flagship annual project and will take place on a date to be announced.

The ‘Phalaphala FM Tshivenda Music Awards’ will provide a platform for local musicians and composers to showcase their talent and contribute to the preservation and promotion of Tshivenda language and culture. The industry launch, which was held in Thohoyandou Kalahari Waterfront last night, also unveiled a refreshed Phalaphala FM Tshivenda Music Awards logo. Nominees for the awards and open voting lines processes will be announced in the near future.

Mr Madikana Matjila, Phalaphala FM’s Business Manager stated, “The event will present multiple opportunities to build brand affinity through experiential marketing opportunities, brand association drives and goodwill initiatives”.

