MEDIA STATEMENT | STATION LAUNCHES PHALAPHALA FM 2024/25 LINEUP

Polokwane – Thursday, 21 March 2024 – Phalaphala FM has introduced some line-up changes effective from 01 April 2024 in line with SABC radio strategy. The announcement of the line-up took place during the Rodigeda show on Wednesday 20 March 2024 and was live streamed on the station’s various social media platforms.

Madikana Matjila, the Limpopo Combo Business Manager was excited to announce the return of the famous Khoro, which will start at 00h00 until 03h00. The show will be hosted by a brand new presenter Tendani Mushasha.

The reactivation of the slot will assist in addressing the burning societal issues and Tendani Mushasha is an experienced presenter with great track record, hosting a podcast that deals with GBV related issues.

The station is continuing the breakfast show, Vhandilani, from 06h00 until 09h00. The show will be co-hosted by Terry “The Big Dude” Mudau and Tanganedzani Mbedzi.

Rofhiwa Nethengwe, who joined the station in 2006, will continue hosting her 09h00-12h00 show, Nne na Vhone. The programme appeals to male and female audiences in offices, in-transit, at home, etc.

Rotondwa Nelwamondo will maintain his 12h00 to 15h00 programme, Tshiko, which broadcasts from Monday to Friday and focuses of news, current affairs and topical issues such as politics, economics, labour, education, and social issues in South Africa and around the world.

The afternoon drive show, Dzia Orowa, from 15h00 to 18h00 will continue being co-presented by Shandu ‘DJ Shh’ Lukhwareni and Tico Liphadzi from Monday to Friday.

Jones ‘Mr Lover Lover’ Netshipise present the 22h00 – 24h00 music show, Ri a dzedza, on Mondays to Thursdays, to bring listeners some of the best and greatest hits in the music industry. Rofhiwa Nekhumbe “G Voice” takes over Mulakhulu between 03h00 – 05h00. Meanwhile on weekends, he will also continue with his 06h00 – 09h00 Saturday breakfast show, Vhandilani nga mugivhela.

Dynamic Mpande Mulaudzi popularly known as “Miss P” will take over Phenyadzinwe, 21h00 – 24h00 on Fridays and Dikita, to bring to the listeners ears the Top 20 Local Kwaito and House Hits, and Hip-Hop and R&B tunes.

On Saturdays, Humbulani Nengovhela will be joining the 09h00 – 11h00 show, Nambi Ya dzinambi, which is a Music programme that focuses on traditional Tshivenda songs.

Ngavhelo Khavhu is still hosting the 12h00–14h00 Reggae music show on Saturdays.

Veteran radio presenter Mpho Nefale will continue to host the 18h00 – 21h00 show, Devhula Ha Vhembe (DV). Thereafter, Mpande Mulaudzi will take listeners through a music journey on the 21h00 – 24h00 show, which is a music programme and brings listeners entertainment news and Listener call-ins.

Phalaphala FM continues with Michael ‘Holy Mike’ Mabugana who will be hosting the 07h00 – 10h00 gospel shows, Gondo Vhugala, on Sundays.

Jones ‘Mr Lover Lover’ Netshipise will also host the 10h00 – 14h00 show, Vhugalatenga, on Sundays. Meanwhile Ngavhelo Khavhu will be presenting the 19h00 – 20h00 show, Lutendo, and the 20h00 – 21h00 show, Vhurereli ha Hashu on Sundays.

Issued By: Group Communications

