MEDIA STATEMENT | SPHIWE MKHONZA JOINS SOCCERZONE

Johannesburg – Monday, 25 July 2022 – SABC Sport is pleased to announce the addition of renowned sports expert Mr. Sphiwe Mkhonza, as an analyst on the SABC’s sports flagship show, Soccerzone.

Mkhonza comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of soccer as a former player and coach. He is technically proficient and understands the game on and off the pitch. He has a great affinity with SABC viewers, having been a soccer analyst on the same show from 2013 until 2021 and on Laduma since 2013.

Mkhonza joins the seasoned South African television and radio broadcaster, Andile Ncube on a show that has contributed greatly to the performance of SABC Sport for many years. With cross-generational appeal and decades of impact on our audiences, Soccerzone has embedded itself in the legacy of the SABC and both Mkhonza and Ncube are poised to take it to even greater heights.

Soccerzone is broadcasted live on Mondays at 20:00 on the SABC Sport Channel on DTT Channel 4, Openview Channel 124 and the SABC Sport digital platforms. Soccerzone is rebroadcast on SABC 1 at 22:00 and is also available on the TelkomONE platform.

The SABC Sport management wishes Mkhonza all the best.

