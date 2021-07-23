MEDIA STATEMENT | SECHABA GQEBA JOINS SAfm

Johannesburg, Friday, 23 July 2021-The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) radio station SAfm, is pleased to announce that Ms. Sechaba Gqeba will be the new host of its midday lifestyle show, Living Redefined with Sechaba Gqeba 13:00-15:00 on weekdays following the resignation of Ms. Phemelo Motene at the end of June.

Ms. Gqeba has over a decade of broadcast experience and her commercial radio breakthrough came up when she won a region-wide annual talent search hosted one of the country’s commercial radio stations and subsequently worked for another commercial radio shortly after. She has also worked as a news reader for some of South Africa’s two leading national radio platforms; SAfm & Radio 2000, which were overtaken by her desire to host her own radio show. She is also a television presenter, a seasoned MC and speaker. She also presented Motswako on SABC 2.

Ms Gqeba will start presenting the show from 01 August 2021. “We are excited to welcome Ms. Sechaba Gqeba to the SAfm family. Based on her experience, the station is happy to have her as the new show host for the Living Redefined with Sechaba Gqeba”, said Fortune Combo Acting Business Manager, Ms. Kina Nhlengethwa.

