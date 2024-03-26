MEDIA STATEMENT | SA FM LINE-UP FY2024 – 2025

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 26 March 2024 – SAfm, the only national talk radio station in South Africa has been building on a positive audience growth trajectory in the past year and is set to carry on with this trend in the next radio year.

Positioned to lead the conversations that moves the nation, SAfm is excited to announce its line-up effective 1 April 2024.

Schedule consistency has been the cornerstone of stability and growth at SAfm over the recent years and to this end, Stephen Grootes will remain as the anchor of ‘SAfm Sunrise’ from 06h00 to09h00. Cathy Mohlalana carries on with ‘The Talking Point’ from 09h00 until12h00, with Sakina Kamwendo on ‘Update at Noon’ between 12h00 and13h00 and ‘The Full Circle’ with Bridget Masinga from 13h00 to 15h00.

The station bids farewell to Aldrin Sampear, the host of Beyond The Headline (BTH). Aldrin departs from SAfm after a successful period with the station to embark on other ventures. He has had a great relationship with the station and audiences whilst bringing a warm sound to afternoon talk radio. Aldrin said that ‘I’m immensely grateful to the management of SAfm for taking a risk on me, to the BTH crew behind the scenes who have ensured a smooth take off, thank you. I leave a much better journalist and broadcaster and for that I give credit to our listeners and guests who have graced us with their time and challenged us to think harder. I’m going to miss this place, all the best with the growth of the station’.

The station management wishes Aldrin all the best with his future endeavours and appreciates him for the impact he has made at SAfm.

Talk radio authority Ashraf Garda returns to SAfm after a five-year radio hiatus to host ‘The National Pulse’ weekdays between15h00 and 18h00. Ashraf is a seasoned broadcaster, having previously been at SAfm from 2010 until 2019, with notable experience in current affairs, television journalism, being a highly sort after media consultant and moderator amongst many attributes. He returns to champion and further entrench the positioning of SAfm in leading conversations that move the nation especially in our election year, with his brand of engaging, honest, yet robust broadcasting.

Experienced SAfm sports anchor Zai Khan takes over the Saturday 19h00 to 21h00 time channel with the introduction of a new sports show, ‘Sport Light’. This show will be a one-stop shop, providing the latest local and international sporting news, results, interviews and lifestyle content with a spotlight on women’s sports as well as sports development in our communities.

Jon Gericke, who previously hosted ‘Sport Trax’ on Saturday evenings, will host a new show, ‘The Weekend’ on Saturday and Sunday from 22h00 until 00h00. The show will be an eclectic mix of nostalgic music, sing-a-longs and late-night conversations with Jon. Sheila Ndikumana, who currently hosts ‘Music of Africa’ on weekend early mornings, brings more premium contemporary sounds of Africa to SAfm as she takes over the Sunday 19h00 – 21h00 time channel. Sheila will be presenting ‘Rhythm of Africa’, which sees contemporary African music, artists and lifestyle take centerstage on SAfm.

Fortune Combo Business Manager, Mr. Anthony Soglo said, ‘SAfm carries on demonstrating that it is the national talk radio station of choice and home to vast radio talent. We’re looking forward to a very important year in our history as we celebrate 30 years of Democracy and head to the polls to vote in the upcoming 2024 national elections where we promise to carry on giving our nation a platform and voice to be heard whilst leading the conversations that move us in the different parts of our lives.’

The rest of the schedule remains the same.

SAfm On-Air Schedule FY24-25

Monday – Friday

 Time channel ​ Show Name ​ Presenter ​ 00:00-03:00​ Night Light​ Automation ​ 03:00-05:00​ The Morning Bliss Nonkululeko Mantula 05:00-06:00​ First Take SA​ Elvis Preslin 06:00- 09:00​ SAfm Sunrise​ Stephen Grootes, Zai Khan (Sport) ​ 09:00- 12:00​ The Talking Point​ Cathy Mohlahlana ​ 12:00- 13:00​ Update at Noon​ Sakina Kamwendo 13:00 – 15:00​ The Full Circle Bridget Masinga 15:00 – 18:00​ The National Pulse Ashraf Garda, Tumi Nkgapele (Sport)​ 18:00- 19:00​ Market Update with Moneyweb (Monday- Thursday)​ Jimmy Moyaha 18:00- 19:00​ This Week, Today (Fridays)​ Oliver Dickson 19:00 – 20:00​ Top Sport (Monday – Friday)​ Michael Abrahamson 20:00 – 22:00​ The View Point (Monday – Tuesday)​ The Meeting Point (Wed – Thursday)​ Songezo Mabece Koketso Sachane​ 20:00 – 00:00​ The Chill Zone (Fridays)​ Bertha Charuma 22:00 – 00:00​ Night Talk (Mon-Thurs)​ Oliver Dickson

Saturday & Sunday

Time channel ​ Show Name ​ Presenter ​ 00:00 – 03:00 ​ Overnight ​ Automation ​ 03:00 – 06:00 ​ Music of Africa ​ Sheila Ndikumana ​ 06:00 – 07:00 ​ Weekend View ​ News & Current Affairs ​ 07:00 – 10:00 ​ The Jet Set Breakfast ​ Michelle Constant ​ 10:00- 13:00 ​ Seasons Kgomotso Moeketsi ​ 13:00 – 16:00 ​ ​ The Soundtrack Of Your Life ​ Ernest Pillay ​ ​ 16:00 – 19:00 ​ Weekend Sundowner Classics ​ Kutlwano Masote ​ 19:00 – 21:00 Saturday ​ Sport Light Zai Khan 19:00 – 21:00 Sunday ​ ​ Rhythm of Africa Sheila Ndikumana ​ 21:00 – 22:00 Saturday ​ 21:00 – 22:00 Sunday ​ Drama/Documentary Series ​ Drama ​ ​ 22:00 – 00:00 Saturday & Sunday ​ The Weekend Jon Gericke ​

