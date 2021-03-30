MEDIA STATEMENT SAFM LINE UP 2021

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 30 March 2021 – SAfm remains the only national Talk radio station with the largest footprint in South Africa. In order to remain relevant in the broadcasting space, it is imperative to continuously refresh, strengthen and rotate talent to ensure we remain relevant and ultimately deliver more on our mandate to grow the station’s listenership.

SAfm is excited to announce the addition of Koketso Sechane, Sheila Ndikumana, and Kutlwano Masote as presenters who will be part of the SAfm Family from April.

Asanda Beda takes over the early morning slot “Sound Awake” 03h00-05h00 weekdays, from 1 April, while Mandla Shongwe moves to the late-night Music Show on weekends.

A well-known talk host, Koketso, will anchor the View Point on Wednesday and Thursday from 20:00 – 22:00, live from the Cape Town studios. Sheila Ndikumana takes over the early weekend slot, 03h00-06h00, to bring a taste of music from the African continent. Listeners can look forward to the familiar voice of Kutlwano Masote, with the best classical music on Saturday & Sunday, 16h00-19h00.

The rest of the weekdays and weekend schedule will remain the same.

SAfm Acting Station Manager Ms. Kina Nhlengethwa said, “we are excited to welcome new Presenters to the SAfm family, and we wish them well. They all bring a wealth of knowledge to the station. It is vital to keep abreast and adapt to the ever-changing media landscape and serve our audiences holistically”.

