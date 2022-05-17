MEDIA STATEMENT | SAfm INTRODUCES LINE-UP CHANGES FOR 2023 – 2024

Johannesburg -Thursday 30 March 2023 – SAfm is the only national talk radio station in South Africa and the station has surpassed all expectations by winning the prestigious 2022 PBS Station of the Year Award.

SAfm is excited to announce its line-up effective from 1 April 2023. The station has a phenomenal line-up of established and experienced journalists as well as broadcasters who strive daily to ensure they lead the conversation and set the national agenda in South Africa.

SAfm line-up will largely remain the same to ensure the consistent and engaging conversations that listeners have become used to over the recent years.

Our daytime team remains the same, with Stephen Grootes setting the agenda of the day on SAfm Sunrise between 06:00 and 09:00.

Cathy Mohlalana will continue on The Talking Point from 09:00 – 12:00. Update at Noon, the station’s Current Affairs driven show with Sakina Kamwendo will follow at 12:00 – 13:00 and the station’s daytime slots conclude with the afternoon drive talk show Beyond the Headline with Aldrin Sampear, which engages all the newsmakers of the day between 15:00 until 18:00.

Living Redefined presenter, Sechaba Gqeba bids farewell to SAfm, as she will be leaving the station at the end of March 2023 to pursue external industry interests and projects. Sechaba says “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity at SAfm and have learnt so much about the talk radio environment. It was an amicable decision and I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life”.

SAfm management thanks Sechaba for her commitment to the station and wishes her all the best in her plans.

Bridget Masinga moves from her weekend timeslot to host the weekday lifestyle current affairs driven show The Full Circle, from 13:00 – 15:00. Bridget is an established broadcaster who has been in radio for the past 18 years. She brings her informative and engaging brand of radio to this slot as part of the station’s strategic objective.

SAfm and SABC Sports are excited to announce that veteran broadcaster Michael Abrahamson and rising sports broadcaster Tumi Nkgapele will be joining SAfm. Michael will present a daily sports show Top Sport between 19:00 and 20:00, whilst Tumi will keep listeners updated with all sporting stories on Beyond the Headline with Aldrin Sampear.

Sports lovers will remember Michael’s voice from his early days at SABC Sports as a football commentator amongst many other sports. He brings a wealth of knowledge from different sporting codes all, which will be heard, on this exciting new show.

Oliver Dickson will host a new robust weekday show, ‘Night Talk with Oliver Dickson’ from Monday to Thursday at 22:00 until 00:00. This show is positioned to round off all leading daily news stories, as well as offer perspective and informative context on developing stories locally and internationally.

Patricia Mantula will keep the early morning risers company with updates of local and international news whilst getting them ready for the day through inspirational content on The Morning Bliss, from 03:00 until 05:00 weekdays.

Another well-loved and respected veteran broadcaster, Bertha Charuma, joins SAfm to present the Friday 20:00 – 00:00 music driven show previously done by Bridget Masinga. After a long week, allow Bertha will sooth listeners with music hits from the 70s until present, with conversational and engaging features in between.

Sebenzile Nkambule and Bongiwe Zwane start off weekends on the Current Affairs show The Weekend View on Saturdays and Sundays between 06:00 and 07:00.

Fortune Combo Business Manager, Mr. Anthony Soglo said, “SAfm has proven to be the talk radio station of choice nationally, with our seasoned talent who continue to demonstrate their professionalism and love for what they do. The whole team has contributed in our success of winning the PBS station of the Year Award and we are looking forward to the new radio year with planned innovations, to ensure we are more in touch with our audiences and commercial stakeholders as well as continue to deliver compelling, impartial and engaging conversations with our listeners”.

The rest of the schedule remains the same.

SAfm On-Air Schedule FY23-24

Time channel ​ Show Name ​ Presenter ​ Monday to Friday 00:00-03:00 ​ Night Light ​ Automation ​ 03:00-05:00 ​ The Morning Bliss Patricia Mantula 05:00-06:00 ​ First Take Elvis Preslin 06:00- 09:00 ​ SAfm Sunrise ​ Stephen Grootes, Zai Khan (Sport) ​ 09:00- 12:00 ​ The Talking Point ​ Cathy Mohlahlana ​ 12:00- 13:00 ​ Update at Noon ​ Sakina Kamwendo 13:00 – 15:00 ​ The Full Circle Bridget Masinga 15:00 – 18:00 ​ Beyond The Headlines ​ Aldrin Sampear, Tumi Nkgapele (Sport) ​ 18:00- 19:00 ​

Monday to Thursday Market Update with Moneyweb Fifi Peters ​ 19:00 – 20:00 ​ Monday to Friday Top Sport Michael Abrahamson 20:00 – 22:00 ​ The View Point (Monday – Tuesday) ​ The Meeting Point (Wed – Thursday )​ Songezo Mabece Koketso Sachane​ 20:00 – 00:00 ​ The Chill Zone Bertha Charuma 22:00 – 00:00 ​ Night Talk Oliver Dickson 18:00- 19:00 ​ Fridays This Week, Today Asanda Beda

Time channel ​ Show Name ​ Presenter ​ 00:00 – 03:00 ​ Overnight ​ Automation ​ 03:00 – 06:00 ​

Saturday & Sunday Music of Africa ​ Sheila Ndikumana ​ 06:00 – 07:00 ​

Saturday & Sunday Weekend View ​ Sebenzile Nkambule (Saturday) Bongiwe Zwane (Sunday) 07:00 – 10:00 ​

Saturday & Sunday The Jet Set Breakfast ​ Michelle Constant ​ 10:00- 13:00 ​

Saturday & Sunday Seasons (Jazz Show) ​ Kgomotso Moeketsi ​ 13:00 – 16:00 ​ ​Saturday & Sunday The Soundtrack Of Your Life ​ Ernest Pillay ​ ​ 16:00 – 19:00 ​

Saturday & Sunday Sundowner Classics ​ Kutlwano Masote ​ 19:00 – 21:00 Saturday ​ Sport Trax ​ Jon Gericke ​ 19:00 – 21:00

Sunday ​ ​ Facts Of Faith ​ ​ Naye Lupondwana ​ ​ 21:00 – 22:00 Saturday ​ & Sunday ​ Drama/Documentary Series ​ Drama ​ ​ 22:00 – 00:00 Saturday & Sunday ​ Wind Down Mandla Shongwe ​

