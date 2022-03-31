MEDIA STATEMENT | SAfm INTRODUCES ITS 2022 LINE-UP

Johannesburg, Thursday 31 March 2022 – SAfm remains the largest Talk Radio station in South Africa and the only national talk radio station with the largest footprint in South Africa. The station lives up to its pay off line “Leading the Conversation” and will be launching its new 2022/23 line up on 01 April 2022.

The station has a phenomenal on-air team which will be complimented by the addition of new talent in the upcoming financial year, to ensure that it retains its dominance in the talk environment.

The daytime shows, supported by an experienced and astute team, continue to grow the station’s core audience by creating engaging, current and topical content for the listeners. Stephen Grootes, Cathy Mohlahlana, Sechaba Gqeba and Aldrin Sampear will continue in their respective shows, ‘SAfm Sunrise’ 06h00-09h00, ‘The Talking Point’ 09h00-12h00, ‘Living Redifined’ 13:00 – 15:00 and ‘Beyond the Headline’ 15h00-18h00. Our weekday Current Affairs show Update at ‘Noon with Sakina Kamwendo’ will be maintained and continue to bring the day’s current breaking stories to audiences.

SAfm is excited to officially announce the addition of one of South Africa’s fastest growing political and economic commentators within the talk environment, Oliver Dickson to the team. Oliver brings his unique style of talk broadcasting to the station and will broadcast a weekly show ‘This Week, Today’ on Fridays 18:00 – 19:00, where he will engage the top Newsmakers of the week as well as host some of the Station’s Big Debates.

‘Sport On’ with Thabiso Mosia will now broadcast from 19:00- 20:00 on Fridays, aligning to its Mondays to Thursdays time channel. ‘The Art of Everything’ with Bridget Masinga moves from 19h00-21h00 to 20h00-00:00 on Fridays. The extended version of the show is expected to kick start the weekend with engaging content delivered by Bridget on everything art related and in between.

SAfm will also continue to play popular, specialist music genres from Jazz and R&B favorites to Classical and the best variety of Adult Contemporary hits – all streamlined to entertain Talk Radio listeners over the weekend.

The station’s popular, award winning interfaith show, ‘Facts of Faith’presented by Naye Lupondwana gets extended by an hour to run from 19:00-21:00 on Sundays and will include a lot more audience interaction and some complimentary inspirational music.

Audiences can look forward to new and exciting Drama and Documentary Series from 21h00-22h00 on Saturdays and Sundays. The rest of the weekdays and weekend schedule will remain the same.

Fortune Combo Business Manager, Mr Anthony Soglo said, “SAfm is committed to being the talk radio station of choice and lead the conversation in South Africa. The line-up has seasoned presenters who come with a wealth of knowledge and the ability to engage with our audience and all stakeholders, as well as be at the pulse of conversations. We welcome new talent to the SAfm family and we look forward to growing our market share in the new fiscal.”

SAfm New On-Air Schedule:

Monday – Friday

Time channel​ Show Name​ Presenter ​ 00:00-03:00​ Night Light​ Automation ​ 03:00-05:00​ Sound Awake ​ Asanda Beda ​ 05:00-06:00​ First Take SA​ Elvis Presslin 06:00- 09:00​ SAfm Sunrise​ Stephen Grootes, Zai Khan (Sport) ​ 09:00- 12:00​ The Talking Point​ Cathy Mohlahlana ​ 12:00- 13:00​ Update at Noon​ Sakina Kamwendo 13:00 – 15:00​ Living Redefined​ Sechaba Gqeba​ 15:00 – 18:00​ Beyond The Headlines​ Aldrin Sampear, Thabiso Mosia (Sport)​ 18:00- 19:00​ Market Update with Moneyweb (Monday- Thursday)​ Fifi Peters​ 18:00- 19:00​ This Week, Today (Fridays)​ Oliver Dickson ​ 19:00 – 20:00​ Sport On (Monday – Friday)​ Thabiso Mosia​ 20:00 – 22:00​ The View Point (Monday – Tuesday) ​ The Meeting Point (Wed – Thursday )​ Songezo Mabece Koketso Sachane​ 20:00 – 00:00​ The Art Of Everything (Fridays)​ Bridget Masinga ​ 22:00 – 00:00​ Late Night Conversation (Mon-Thurs)​ Patricia Ntuli​

Saturday & Sunday

Time channel​ Show Name ​ Presenter​ 00:00 – 03:00​ Overnight ​ Automation ​ 03:00 – 06:00​ Music of Africa ​ Sheila Ndikumana​ 06:00 – 07:00​ Weekend View​ Udo Carelse 07:00 – 10:00​ The Jet Set Breakfast ​ Michelle Constant​ 10:00- 13:00​ Seasons (Jazz Show)​ Kgomotso Moeketsi ​ 13:00 – 16:00​ ​ The Soundtrack Of Your Life ​ Ernest Pillay ​ ​ 16:00 – 19:00​ Sundowner Classics​ Kutlwano Masote​ 19:00 – 21:00 Saturday ​ Sport Trax ​ Jon Gericke​ 19:00 – 21:00 Sunday ​ ​ Facts Of Faith ​ ​ Naye Lupondwana​ ​ 21:00 – 22:00 Saturday​ 21:00 – 22:00 Sunday ​ Drama/Documentary Series ​ Drama ​ ​ 22:00 – 00:00 Saturday & Sunday​ Music show ​ Mandla Shongwe​

