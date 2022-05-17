MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC’S VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES A FESTIVE POP-UP CHANNEL

Johannesburg – Thursday, 01 December 2022 – SABC Video entertainment will launch a Festive Pop-Up Channel this evening at 6 pm and will be made available until the 8th of January 2023 on www.sabcplus.com.

The channel is urban youth-focused, rooted in modern South African pop culture, offering content that speaks to the youthful African generation and celebrates Festive lifestyle and general current trends.

The Festive Pop-Up Channel kicks off this evening with a jam-packed line-up. Starting with South African local music videos, followed by the famous French DJ and Music Producer David Guetta special, Live at iTunes at 7 pm, and thereafter a Top 20 music chart show.

Also on the platform is The Pop Profiles series, starting 6 December at 10 pm. The series tells the stories of pop stars, from their earliest performances through breakthrough singles to world domination. The show features stars such as Lady Gaga, Allen, Pink, Snoop Dog, Eminem, and Britney Spears.

The Festive Pop-Up Channel will also present the Biggest Weekend With Sam Smith, Katy Perry World Tour, Billie Eilish Glastonbury Festival, Jorja Smith with her live performance at the Glastonbury Festival in 2019, Ed Sheeran Live at iTunes Festival and Janelle Monae Glastonbury 2019 Festival.

We go back in time with some of SABC Video Entertainment’s iconic music shows Live Amp streaming tonight at 9 pm, Soul’d Out Sessions at 7 pm on the 4th of December, Gospel Classics at 7:30 pm, a special edition of Afro Café featuring Ringo Madlingozi at 6 pm, Brothers and Sisters of Soul on the 5th of December at 7 pm.

Comedy takes centre stage this festive season with the Comedy Central Roast of Somizi, The Roast of AKA and the Roast Battle 2018.

“The strategy behind creating the Festive Pop-up channel is that it allows SABC to offer 24-hour content focused on music and comedy. Audiences can tune in from any device at different destinations, allowing the SABC to be everywhere for everyone”. – Merlin Naicker – Group Executive SABC Video Entertainment.

