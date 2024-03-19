MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC’S UPDATE ON THE CONTINOUS WAGE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CWU

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 19 March 2024 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to provide an update regarding the wage negotiations for 2023-24 financial year between the public broadcaster and the Communications Workers Union (CWU).

The SABC wishes to state that following numerous engagements over a period of four (4) months, both parties have not been able to reach a consensus regarding the back dating of the agreed increment from April 2023. CWU subsequently declared a dispute of mutual interest and such dispute has been conciliated by the CCMA and remains unresolved.

As of 8 March 2024, the CCMA has issued the default picketing rules, which are yet to be signed by both parties before a certificate of non-resolution can be issued. Therefore, there is no certificate of non-resolution which would essentially enable CWU to issue a strike notice following balloting of their members, as contained in the press release issued by CWU and reported by the media.

It is also important to note that the SABC overstretched its financial reserves to meet the requests of Organised Labour. Throughout the negotiations, the Corporation has been cognisant of the plight of its workforce and appreciative of the contribution they continue to make towards the successful delivery of the SABC’s mandate.

The public broadcaster’s financial challenges are of public knowledge, as the Corporation has been transparent regarding its financial standing. To this end, the Corporation is still faced with challenging trading conditions which continue to hinder the full operation of the organisation.

However, it is of utmost importance that the current impasse is resolved to ensure optimal business continuity.

The SABC would like to reiterate its commitment to continuous and meaningful engagements with all the relevant stakeholders in good faith to ensure amicable resolution with CWU.

