MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC2 INTRODUCES THE KHOEKHOE SAGA THE LEGACY OF THE FORGOTTEN PEOPLE

SABC2 unpacks the history of the Khoekhoe nation in a new 7-part series, The Khoekhoe Saga, which will debut this Sunday, 8 January 2023, at 21:00.

Presented by Rehane Abrahams and Jolene Martin, The Khoekhoe Saga chronicles the untold story of the Khoekhoe herders, one of South Africa’s First Nations, as we explore the legacy of the forgotten people. For many years they were believed to be extinct, wiped out by the disease, a myth perpetuated by the colonial powers and the Apartheid regime. This landmark series uses a modern interpretation of historical records by historians, rock art, and excavations from archaeologists to reveal a new narrative. It’s a story of the survival of one of the oldest cultures in the world, which faced an unexpected threat to its way of life in 1652 when the Dutch East India Company set up a refreshment station at the Cape.

The series affords the Khoekhoe herders a platform to tell their story from their perspective.

Rehane Abrahams spends time with descendants of the Hessequas and takes a country-wide journey to trace the trek of the Griquas. She finally arrives in Kokstad, where she meets descendants of those that made the journey more than a hundred years ago.

Meanwhile, Jolene Martin takes a trip deep into Namaqualand to explore the ancient art of storytelling in Kommagas and meets some interesting characters.

The film traces the origins of the Khoekhoe in Northern Botswana and their distribution all over Southern Africa. It also explains the difference between the Khoekhoe and the San (Bushmen).

The Khoekhoe saga documentary is written and directed by Johann Abrahams, a direct descendant.

For more information, interview opportunities and publicity images, contact SABC2 Publicity.

Don’t miss The Khoekhoe Saga starting this Sunday, 8 January 2023, at 21:00, only on SABC2.