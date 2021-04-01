MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC WELCOMES THE LABOUR APPEALS COURT DISMISSAL OF BEMAWU PETITION FOR LEAVE TO APPEAL THE SECTION 189 JUDGEMENT

Johannesburg – Thursday, 1 April 2021–The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) welcomes today’s Labour Appeal’s Court dismissal of BEMAWU’s petition for leave to appeal the Section 189 judgement of the Labour court.

The Labour Court had previously dismissed an appeal stating that there was simply no reasonable prospects that another Court could come to a different conclusion, based on the facts presented by BEMAWU and their failure to prove that there was a material failure in the section 189A (13) process of the LRA.

The SABC maintains that the Section 189 process can withstand any legal scrutiny. This has been validated by two Labour Court judgements that stated that the SABC has conducted itself in a fair, transparent and procedural manner, whilst at all times negotiating in good faith.

