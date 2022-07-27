MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC WARNS THE PUBLIC OF BOGUS SMS – SABC COVID 19 LOTTERY REWARDS

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted with concern, a bogus SMS being sent to members of the public, claiming that their mobile number has won R500.000 in an SABC Covid 19 Lottery Rewards competition or programme.

The public broadcaster can confirm that there is no such lottery that is being run or has been run by the organisation, and the public is urged to ignore this SMS or similar ones which may be sent.

The public is reminded that all competitions run by the organisation are done through its official radio, television, and digital platforms.

