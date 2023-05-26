MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT’S CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS FOR LONG FORMAT DRAMA SERIES

that is relevant and resonates with youth culture, music, fashion, retro being cool, side hustles, disruption of the norm. Characters should be original, multi-layered, and complex on a journey of self- discovery and truth. They should be agents of change, committed to forging a future that allows them to realize the fullness of who they are or aspire to be. Key focus areas include but not limited to the LGBTQ+ community, strong female skewed stories and people with disabilities.

SABC2

SABC 2 is looking for long running Drama Series that embodies The Power of Hope. The Power of Hope is an inherent part of being a human being. It defines what we want for our futures. Hope involves “planning, motivation and determination” to get what one hopes for. Hope links your past and present to the future. Hope is a motivator to take the next step forward to make things happen. Hope requires a clear vision; it keeps the dream alive. To have hope is to want an outcome that makes your life better in some way. Hope Grows!!! SABC2 is looking for concepts and ideas that broaden and celebrate the South African family in the context of home, society, and workplace. It remains committed to representing South Africa as part the African continent and projecting the rich diversity of the continent. The channel delivers to diverse cultural and age demographics. Its content is aimed at education, informal knowledge building and entertainment through a diverse representation of genre.

S3

S3 is looking for long running Drama Series that reflects the New Age Post-Democratic World. S3 is looking for drama series that explore the impact of this seismic shift in society on the individual, the family, Community, and institutions at large. We are looking for original, highly authored stories driven by complex characters, set in a world that reflects the complex realities and contradictions of the lives of urban South Africans, where high end brands get them a seat at the table, travel is part of self-care, and code-switching is a critical tool in building social capital. We are looking for high end/high concept dramas that speaks to the S3 DNA with themes that focus on class distinction, social mobility, career success, policy advancement that explores the interpersonal dynamics that define this world. Key focus areas include, but not limited to nature and environment, economic reform, gender equity, mental health, culture, and identity.

CRITERIA TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CALL TO ACTION