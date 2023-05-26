MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT’S CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS FOR LONG FORMAT DRAMA SERIES

Commissioning Request for Content- Drama Long Form Series May 2023 26.5.23 Final Version for release
Johannesburg – Friday, 26 May 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) Video Entertainment, Content Division is excited to invite producers to submit programme proposals for Long Form Drama Series.
The aim of the call to action is to acquire compelling and culturally authentic content with editorial uniqueness that resonates with our viewers.
Drama programmes hold the prime-time pillar on SABC 1, SABC 2 and S3 to attract mass audiences and drive the public mandate of the SABC to meet Local Content, Local Language and Regional Production License Quotas. The Drama Genre also welcomes Co-funding Partnerships and Industry Development initiatives to advance the Local Industry.
PROPOSAL OUTLINES
SABC1
SABC 1 is looking for long running Drama Series that explore the contemporary urban world of “Youth”. The themes and issues should be rooted, resonant and authentic to the realities confronted by the young in this rapidly changing world. The concept should capture the spirit of our times, with a premise
that is relevant and resonates with youth culture, music, fashion, retro being cool, side hustles, disruption of the norm. Characters should be original, multi-layered, and complex on a journey of self- discovery and truth. They should be agents of change, committed to forging a future that allows them to realize the fullness of who they are or aspire to be. Key focus areas include but not limited to the LGBTQ+ community, strong female skewed stories and people with disabilities.
SABC2
SABC 2 is looking for long running Drama Series that embodies The Power of Hope. The Power of Hope is an inherent part of being a human being. It defines what we want for our futures. Hope involves “planning, motivation and determination” to get what one hopes for. Hope links your past and present to the future. Hope is a motivator to take the next step forward to make things happen. Hope requires a clear vision; it keeps the dream alive. To have hope is to want an outcome that makes your life better in some way. Hope Grows!!! SABC2 is looking for concepts and ideas that broaden and celebrate the South African family in the context of home, society, and workplace. It remains committed to representing South Africa as part the African continent and projecting the rich diversity of the continent. The channel delivers to diverse cultural and age demographics. Its content is aimed at education, informal knowledge building and entertainment through a diverse representation of genre.
S3
S3 is looking for long running Drama Series that reflects the New Age Post-Democratic World. S3 is looking for drama series that explore the impact of this seismic shift in society on the individual, the family, Community, and institutions at large. We are looking for original, highly authored stories driven by complex characters, set in a world that reflects the complex realities and contradictions of the lives of urban South Africans, where high end brands get them a seat at the table, travel is part of self-care, and code-switching is a critical tool in building social capital. We are looking for high end/high concept dramas that speaks to the S3 DNA with themes that focus on class distinction, social mobility, career success, policy advancement that explores the interpersonal dynamics that define this world. Key focus areas include, but not limited to nature and environment, economic reform, gender equity, mental health, culture, and identity.
CRITERIA TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CALL TO ACTION
- Creatives must bring a rich understanding of the psychological, social, and cultural context of the subject matter.
- Must demonstrate a keen understanding of the genre chosen for their proposal.
- Must have a minimum of 3 years’ experience in producing Long Form Drama with at least 1complete Long Form Drama produced and broadcast.
SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS
- Concept, Brief synopsis of the whole series with an indication of the beginning, middle and an end, Controlling Idea, Dramatic Question, Premise, Logline, and a statement of intent.
- Script sample.
- Outline of main character journeys over series.
- Episode summaries for episodes 1-13.
- Full budget on SABC Budget Pack Template.
- Finance Plan for hybrid funding models.
- Company Profile.SUBMISSION DETAILS
- Register and complete your profile on our ECAS Portal via https://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/content- submission-2/ before submitting any proposals. This step is crucial to ensure that you meet all requirements, and that we have accurate and comprehensive information to ensure a smooth and efficient process.
- Only proposals that submitted via the portal will be considered.
- Submit your proposal through the designated SABC ECAS Portal available athttps://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/content-submission-2/
- All proposals must be submitted no later than 23:59, 28 July 2023 to be accepted.
- The SABC will send electronic receipts to producers 14 working days after their submission.
- The volume of the submissions and timelines for responses will be communicated accordingly.
- Please ensure you refer to the commissioning guidelines on the SABC website to understand howto submit your proposal/programme to the SABC: https://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/content- submission-2/
NOTES TO THE MEDIA:
- In August 2022, SABC Video Entertainment issued a call to action inviting local producers to submit programme proposals for new content.
- Video Entertainment received an unprecedented 998 proposals, with the top three provinces for submissions being Gauteng with 735 proposals, 112 proposals from the Western Cape and 43 proposals from KwaZulu Natal.
- To date there has been 601 proposals evaluated with a further 397 still to be evaluated. The teams are working tirelessly and diligently to finalise the process and provide feedback to all producers as soon as possible.
- The Video Entertainment team has already begun the pitching sessions and look forward to engaging with more producers as the process unfolds.
- Only email queries will be accepted on the following email address; dramaLFS@sabc.co.za. ENDSIssued By: Group Communications
Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing) Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590