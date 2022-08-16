MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT OPEN CALL FOR CONTENT SUBMISSIONS

Johannesburg, 16th of August 2022 – SABC Video Entertainment is excited to invite producers/ content creators to submit content and programme proposals to the SABC from the 19th of August 2022 until the 16th of September 2022.

SABC Video Entertainment is accepting proposals across all channels for the following genres:

Drama

Entertainment

Factual

Proposals that will be eligible for submissions are required to adhere to the following guidelines:

The current need, in terms of 100% commissions (the SABC will acquire the full rights and take ownership of the concept, programme, and all elements. The SABC will fully fund the development and production) Pre-Sales; Licenses; Advertiser Funded Programmes (AFP); Fully Funded Programmes; Co-Financed Programs (please refer to our website link at the end of the document to get information about these submissions)

THIS SUBMISSION WILL REMAIN OPEN, AND SABC WILL CONTINUE TO ACCEPT PROPOSALS FOR ALL GENRES FOR SABC 1, 2, and 3.

All proposals are to be submitted in English to be considered.

SUBMISSION DETAILS

All submissions must be supplied in the correct format (PDF) with all completed submission forms on the front of the submission with the proposal (not separate).

All submissions need to be emailed to: solicited@sabc.co.za

All 100% commissioned content submissions for Drama, Entertainment, and Factual need to be emailed between 08:00 on the 19th of August and 16:00 on the 16th of September 2022. Any submission before or after the timeframe will not be accepted.

Refer to the below website to get the submission forms. All forms are to be complete and signed.

The SABC will send electronic receipts to producers 14 working dates after email submission.

The timelines for response will be based on the volume of submissions received and will be communicated accordingly.

Enquiries should be directed to Thami Nyembe in the email below:

nyembet@sabc.co.za

SABC Video Entertainment will embark on a provincial roadshow from the 25th of August to the 26th of September 2022. This month-long roadshow aims to engage the industry about SABC’s content strategies, content needs, and our re-engineered method of operating.

The roadshows will take place in the following cities

Cape Town

Johannesburg

Mahikeng

Bloemfontein

Kimberley

Polokwane

Nelspruit

Durban

East London

Submission criteria

Please ensure you refer to the commissioning guidelines on the SABC website to understand how to submit your proposal /programme to the SABC.

https://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/content-submission-2/

The SABC is looking forward to receiving all proposals.

Issued on behalf of Video Entertainment by

Caroline Phalakatshela – Publicity Specialist, Video Entertainment

Tel: 072 382 2032/ Email: phalakatshelamc@sabc.co.za