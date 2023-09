MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC UPDATE ON THE RUGBY WORLD CUP BROADCASTING RIGHTS

Johannesburg – Thursday, 7 September 2023 – The SABC can confirm that the Corporation has been in constant engagements with Multichoice and has met all their requirements to conclude the agreement regarding the Rugby World Cup 2023. At this stage, the SABC is awaiting feedback from Multichoice.

