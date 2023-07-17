MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC TO LEND A HELPING HAND ON MANDELA DAY

Johannesburg – Monday, 17 July 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), in celebrating Mandela Day, will once again lend a helping hand through various initiatives, which will be carried out by some of its television and radio platforms.

SABC CSI, alongside Video Entertainment channel SABC 2, and the SABC’s continental radio station Channel Africa, will be collaborating with the Girls and Boys Town’s, Kagiso Campus on the restoration of their therapy centre. SABC 2 talent will form part of the team assisting in refurbishment of the therapy room in making the space less clinical, with the aim of making it more conducive to conducting counseling sessions. Gift of the Givers will also be part of this initiative and will be providing food hampers.

SABC CSI has also collaborated with Habitat for Humanity, where the SABC will be part of the building of one home in Thaba-Nchu. In total, Habitat for Humanity will build 10 houses on the day. Lesedi FM will also broadcast live the proceedings on its 09:00 – 12:00 show.

SAfm is proud to support one of its own on-air personality Mr Songezo Mabece, presenter of ‘The Viewpoint’, Monday and Tuesdays from 20h00 – 22h00, as he will be summiting Mount Kilimanjaro from 14 – 18 July 2023. Songezo is embarking on the ‘Trek4Mandela’ journey in partnership with the Imbumba Foundation and is scheduled to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro on July 18.

METRO FM, in the spirit of uplifting communities will be refurbishing two school computer labs in Mpumalanga. The school names are Coronation Secondary school in Klarinet, Emalahleni and Violet Jiyane Secondary school in Carolina.

Cape Town based radio station Goodhope FM, will have a CSI activation at Philisa Abafazi Women’s Shelter, with its programme ‘The Morning Show’ broadcast between 9h00 – 12h00, having an outside broadcast from the shelter.

On 28 July 2023, SAfm and Radio 2000 will visit the Cheshire Homes in Johannesburg, an organisation with branches around the country, which is dedicated to serving the needs of people living with disabilities.

Lotus FM will visit the Cheshire Home in Durban, on 31 July 2023 and the respective stations will be procuring items from a wish list that has been supplied and handing these hampers over to the respective homes.

As part of the Mandela Month Celebrations, Phalaphala FM has once again launched their annual Donate a Borehole Campaign. This project is in its second year, having commenced in 2022 during the station’s birthday month of February. This year, on 31 July, the station is looking forward to giving away its 1st borehole with the focus on the most rural villages in the Vhembe District.

Ukhozi FM will be joining forces with Cookie Edwards, a KZN network on Gender Based Violence (GBV) and visit their GBV centre in Umlazi. The station will donate 30 blankets, clothes and school shoes as part of the handover.

truFM will be broadcasting from and donating furniture to Dora Nginza hospital at their victims of sexual abuse arm called Thuthuzela in Gqeberha with McDonalds EC on 18 July; and on 28 July, they will broadcast from Midlands College in Uitenhage where they will be profiling self-funding entrepreneurs on campus.

Ikwekwezi FM will be visiting the Ubuhle Bempumelelo Old Age Home on 19 July 2023. This visit aims to assist the brand-new old age home by soliciting donations and community participation, while also providing invaluable services such as painting, cleaning and de-bushing the yard, and planting trees.

The SABC remains committed to playing an active role in society, over and above its public mandate of providing radio and television services to millions of South Africans.

