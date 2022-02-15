MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC TO HOST ITS 2ND CXO SERIES

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 15 February 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is proud to host the CxO Series on Thursday, 17 February 2022, at its Renaissance Centre in Auckland Park Johannesburg. The Series, whose theme is ‘How do you manage, govern, secure and store your Big Data for advanced analytics? Why is it not classified as an asset in your financial statements?’ will see a network of highly influential C-level leaders once again converge at the SABC to advance knowledge in various areas of technology.

The one-day event will be streamed live on the SABC’s YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/c/SABCPortal between 08:00 and 12:30, for the public to follow the deliberations, as well as broadcast live on SAFM between 10:30 and 12:00. The series can be accessed via social media through the Hashtag #CxOSeries.

The panel will consist of the SABC’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mr. Madoda Mxakwe, the SABC’s Chief Operations Officer (COO), Mr. Ian Plaatjes, Mr. Ravi Bhat the Chief Technology Officer & Director for Commercial Solutions Area, Mr. Freek Ludick the Head of Group Financial Reporting and Enablement at African Bank and Mr. Marnus Barnard the Mining Optimisation Manager at Tharisa Minerals.

The SABC’s COO, Mr. Ian Plaatjes states “The coming together of close to 100 experts, technocrats and other key industry players in discussing data management and governance will be fruitful in attempting to find solutions to challenges faced in the management of big data. With technology changing at a rapid pace, it is critical to collaborate and share our knowledge and best practices instead of reinventing the wheel”.

Mr. Plaatjes further comments that “As the public broadcaster, one of the ways to expedite our digital transformation journey is to leverage from other’s journey and have an enabling data management Centre of Excellence (CoE) with predictive analytics capability, timeous and accurate information to make informed decisions”.

*ABOUT CXO SERIES

The vision of the CxO Series is to establish a network of highly influential C-level leaders that direct, influence and leverage the Digital Transformation market through collective buying power and knowledge sharing to enable and solve business challenges.

