MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC TEMPORARILY HALTS SABC+ SERVICES TO FACILITATE SEAMLESS TRANSITION TO NEW SERVICE PROVIDER

Johannesburg – Friday, 01 December 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) announces that it is making some changes to its trailblazing SABC+ app. This may result in a temporary pause of services, but this is necessary to pave the way for an exciting new service offering. This will ensure that in future there is an enhanced and more robust digital content delivery for our valued viewers.

During this brief hiatus, which should not be more than 48hours, the SABC will be migrating the SABC+ service to a new technology system, which will result in the scheduled downtime. It must also be noted that services will be limited, so don’t be alarmed with the new offering, as it is part of the migration process. Audiences will still be able to stream their favourite SABC content once the migration is complete. New features and modifications will continue to be implemented post the migration as the SABC continually enhances the offering, and we ask that audiences please be patient in this transition period. This update underscores SABC’s dedication to continue providing audiences with an optimized and enriched SABC+ experience.

SABC+ assures its viewers that this interruption is temporary, and efforts are being made to expedite the transition process. Regular updates will be provided to keep our audience informed about the resumption of SABC+ services and the exciting improvements to come.

ENDS

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590