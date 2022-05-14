MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SPORT’S INCREDIBLE WEEKEND OFFERING

Johannesburg – Friday, 13 May 2022 – SABC Sport is set to deliver an incredible sporting line-up this weekend. The audiences can look forward to exhilarating and diverse sporting action comprising of local and international offerings.

This weekend, SABC Sport will cater for football, motor racing and Rugby fans. The action will kickstart tonight at 21h00 with CAF Championship League semi-final second leg match between Wydad Athletics Club and Petro De Luanda on SABC DTT Channel 4, Openview 124, TelkomONE.

On Saturday, 14 May 2022 SABC Sport will feature motorsport with day one (1) of the Formula E 2022 Berlin e-prix race qualifying at 10h30 SABC Sport on DTT Channel 4 and Openview 124 and these will also be available on TelkomONE. Round 7 of the same race will be broadcast at 14h30 on the same platforms. Sunday will mark the second day of the Berlin E Prix race at 10h30 and Round 8 at 14h30 on the same platforms.

Football fans will be spoiled with a great selection of football matches from the DSTV Premiership, Bundesliga Football League, CAF Championship League and the HollywoodBets Super League. The DSTV Premiership will feature the Baroka FC and Supersport United on SABC 1 at 14h30.

The German Premier Football Competition, the Bundesliga concludes its 2021/22 season with matches on Saturday, 14 May 2022. The 59th season concludes with VFL Wolfsburg and Bayern München match at 13h30 on S3 and the second match, Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC will be available live on TelkomONE at 15h30 and will be re-broadcast at 20h00 on SABC 1 to conclude the end of season for 2021/22.

Saturday will also feature the second leg of the CAF Champions League semifinal match between ES Setif vs Al Ahly at 21h00 on SABC DTT Channel 4, Open View 124, TelkomOne and SABC Radio Stations. On Sunday Al Ahly Tripoli will meet Orlando Pirates at 17h30 and at 21:00 TP Mazembe vs RS Berkane will be broadcast on the same platforms

SABC Sport will on Sunday, 15 May broadcast the HollywoodBets Super League match between Bloemfontein Celtic FC and Tsunami Queens FC live on SABC 1, DTT channel and SABC Radio stations at 14h30 and the match will also be available on TelkomONE as well as SABC Sport digital pages.

Rugby fans can also look forward to the thrilling Heritage Rugby match between Abe Midas Naka Bulls and TUKS on Saturday, 14 May 2022 at 18h30 on SABC 2, DTT, TelkomONE and will livestream on SABC Sport Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Head of SABC Sport Gary Rathbone further stated, “Once again, SABC Sport has shown that we can deliver a wide range of world class sporting action each weekend. And as always, it’s accessible to all South Africans for free, giving our sports fans the best of local and international sport at unbeatable value. In this respect, no other broadcaster comes close. “

Rathbone added that “We are also delighted of our strategic partnership with the German Embassy to present an opportunity that allows our stakeholders and football fans to have a first-hand brand experience through the Private viewing of the final matches of the Bundesliga football league”.

The SABC remains committed to broadcasting sport of national interest to millions of South African citizens.

