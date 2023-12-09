MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SPORT WILL NOT BROADCAST THE INCOMING SA VS INDIA CRICKET TOUR

Johannesburg – Saturday, 9 December 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will unfortunately not broadcast the upcoming SA vs India Cricket Tour this December and January taking place in South Africa.

The SABC’s Chief Operations Officer, Ian Plaatjes stated “The public broadcaster is aware that Cricket is a loved sport in our country, but with the withdrawal of the sponsors due to the broadcasting rights not being timeously finalized, the SABC was faced with withdrawal or suffering financial losses.

The SABC relies on sponsorship revenue for the acquisition of sports rights and with just three (3) days before the start of the tournament and the withdrawal of sponsors, the SABC had to make the difficult, but financially prudent decision to not broadcast the 2023/24 India Tour to South Africa”.

Plaatjes added that “the SABC values the relationship with CSA and remains committed to find a solution that is mutually beneficial to both parties. To this end, the SABC remains available to broadcast the India Tour at a rights fee commensurate with the projected revenue should CSA be amenable to this”.

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590