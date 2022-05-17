MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SPORT WILL BROADCAST THE ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP FINAL MATCH

Johannesburg – Saturday, 25 February 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce that it has secured the rights for the live broadcast of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final match between South Africa and Australia on Sunday, 26 February 2023 at 15h00 on S3 and SABC +. The match will take place at Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town.

The Protea’s Women’s T20 team has made history becoming the first senior national team to qualify for an international World Cup final.

SABC Head of Sport, Keletso Totlhanyo said, “we are extremely pleased to have been able to reach an agreement with the rights holders to broadcast this historic moment and allow South African cricket fans to be part of the excitement as our team has an opportunity to make history on home soil”.

She added that “this also shows that SABC Sport can do more for its audiences by going the extra mile to make live sport of national importance available to all South Africans and bringing us together behind our national teams and this fits well into our 2023 campaign to celebrate our Women in Sport #GAMECHANGEHER”.

Follow us @sabcsport on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates.

END

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590