SABC SPORT TO LAUNCH NEW WEEKDAY HORSERACING MAGAZINE SHOW, RACING TODAY

Johannesburg-Monday, 01 August 2022-SABC Sport and 4Racing have partnered on a new weekday lifestyle magazine show, Racing Today, which will bring the dynamic world of horseracing to a whole new audience.

Racing Today is centred around the beauty, power, elegance and speed of the sport’s thoroughbred horses – and the passion that is at the heart of the horseracing industry. The half-hour show, to be hosted by popular broadcaster Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha and presenter Benni Langa, will launch on Monday 1 August 2022 and will be broadcasted daily from Monday to Friday at 17h00 on SABC Sport.

The vibey, youthful and energetic show is aimed at providing horseracing edu-tainment for those punters already familiar with the sport of horseracing and to introduce brand new audiences to the history, culture, traditions and characters of the sport.

Racing Today will be broadcasted on SABC Sport’s 24-hour Sports Channel on the SABC’s Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Channel 4, on the Openview set-top-box where it has become one of the most watched channels on Openview 124, as well as on the TelkomONE mobile streaming platform as well as livestream on SABC Sport Digital Platforms.

The show will give SABC Sport viewers a front row seat into the world of horseracing and encourage a love of the sport with a new generation of racegoers. It will feature studio interviews and live discussions with industry experts, as well as lifestyle shoots on location with owners, trainers, jockeys and punters at the racecourses to give greater insight into the industry’s key role players.

“We are very excited about partnering with the SABC on the launch of Racing Today, which gives us a platform to educate and entertain a new audience and stimulate fresh interest in the wonderful sport of horseracing. The show will provide content that will engage and connect with existing punters, while also introducing the beauty and thrill of the sport to new SABC viewers and we’re excited about Racing Today’s potential to reach large new markets and contribute to the growth of the horseracing industry,” said 4Racing Chief Executive Officer, Fundi Sithebe.

SABC Head of Sport, Gary Rathbone, was very excited about the launch of Racing Today, saying it would complement the partnership with 4Racing to broadcast ten premier South African race days on SABC, which has seen the long overdue return of South African horseracing to the public broadcaster’s screens.

“It has been great to see South African horse racing getting back up to speed again after the sport saw a dramatic downturn during the Covid lockdown years. It’s great to see it back once again on SABC and that we are now able to follow up our live Saturday afternoon coverage of some of SA’s premier races on S3 with a great new daily horse racing show, Racing Today. Once again, SABC Sport has shown that it can and will cater for a wide range of South African sporting interests and we know that fans of the ‘sport of kings’ will enjoy the access and insight we will deliver with Racing Today,” said Rathbone.

The show will also tap into the knowledge and experience of horseracing veterans like Nico Kritsiotis, James Goodman and Andrew Bon to give insight into what makes the sport tick and sets the pulses racing.

Racing Today will feature games and quizzes geared at enhancing knowledge of the sport and encouraging attendance at the country’s race days and creating a loyal following through sparking an interest in the sport and piquing the curiosity of viewers.

