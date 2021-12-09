MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC SPORT TO BROADCAST THE UPDATED INDIA TOUR SCHEDULE

Johannesburg – Thursday, 9 December 2021 – SABC Sport is pleased to announce the broadcast of the updated India tour schedule. The broadcast of the tour has been reduced from three to two series, including Test and One-Day International series, across four venues from 26 December to 23 January 2022.

Cricket South Africa confirmed that the first India test will commence on 26 December 2021 to 30 December 2021 at SuperSport Park in Centurion, followed by the second test from 3 January 2022 to 7 January 2022 at Imperial Wanderers in Johannesburg. The third test will take place from 11 January 2022 to 15 January 2022 at Six Gun Grill Newlands in Cape Town, while the one-day international series will take place on 19 and 21 January 2022 at Eurolux Boland Park in Paarl and 23 January 2022 at Six Gun Grill Newlands in Cape Town.

SABC Sport will take a multi-language approach to match-day commentary, and spectators can catch all the LIVE action on SABC Sport Channel on DTT, Openview 124, S3 and TelkomONE. Updates will also be available on Radio 2000, RSG and Umhlobo Wenene FM.

The inbound international tour continues with the Protea Women’s contingent, led by captain Dané van Niekerk, against the West Indies Women in five (5) one-day international matches on 18, 20, 22, 25 and 28 January 2022 at SuperSport in Centurion. This will be followed by three (3) one-day international matches on 31 January, 3 and 6 February 2022 at Imperial Wanders in Johannesburg.

The inbound international tour wraps up in March/April, with the Proteas taking on Bangladesh in two (2) test matches and three (3) one-day international. Venues are yet to be announced.

Gary Rathbone, Head of SABC Sport said “SABC Sport is relieved that Cricket South Africa has been able to save the highly anticipated tour by India and that we can deliver on our promise to broadcast world-class international cricket to South African sports fans over the festive season. The inbound international tour is a highlight for the SABC Sport #MoreSummer campaign and will give our viewers so much more to look forward to through the summer season.”

The SABC remains committed to broadcasting sport of national interest to millions of South African citizens.

Ends

Follow SABC Sport on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for updates.

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

NtuliGM@sabc.co.za|T. 011 714 3311|C. 071 877 0513